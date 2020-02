RAQUETTE LAKE | The Raquette Lake Winter Carnival returns this year for Presidents’ Day weekend on Saturday, Feb. 15, and Sunday, Feb. 16. Youth activities start the fun at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Events include a day-long bonfire, Ice Golf, a Ladies Frying Pan Toss and Pete and Chris Magic Show at the library. Chili and hot dogs will be available to purchase on Saturday. For full details call 518-624-3077 or visit mylonglake.com/raquette-lake-winter-carnival. ■