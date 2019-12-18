Saranac man accused of moose killing may face jail time

FRANKLIN | The illegal killing of a moose here has sparked public outcry and left a Saranac man facing charges.

The dead moose was found in late October and reported to the Department of Environmental Conservation, which launched a month-long investigation before recently arresting Zachary Vaughn for the crime.

Vaughn, 26, of Saranac is accused of shooting the moose while illegally hunting in the area and is now facing four misdemeanor charges related the killing.

He faces up to one year in jail if convicted on charges of taking a moose, possessing a loaded firearm in a vehicle, use of artificial light in a vehicle while in possession of a firearm and hunting deer with the aid of an artificial light.

Vaughn, who was also charged with three violations, will appear in Franklin Town Court on Dec. 19 to face the allegations.

In addition to up to one-year imprisonment, Vaughn faces a maximum penalty of up to $9,725 in fines.

Authorities are continuing their investigation and have declined to release further details about the killing.

With low population rates, moose remain a protected species in New York. ■