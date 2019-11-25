Schroon Lake Senior Citizens plan for busy December

Schroon Lake | The Schroon Lake Senior Citizens Club has a busy December calendar filled with lots of holiday activities.

Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m.: The club’s general meeting takes place. Dinner will be served following the meeting. Please sign up for dinner by Friday, Nov. 29.

Saturday, Dec. 7: The club will hold its annual Christmas party. The festivities begin at 1 p.m. Members are asked to sign up ahead and provide an appetizer or dessert and bring a $10 gift for the gift exchange. This year's theme is "Snowflakes and Snowmen."

Sunday, Dec. 8: The bus leaves the club at 12:30 p.m. and heads to Tannery Pond for the North Country Singers' Holiday Celebration.

Thursday, Dec. 12, at 9:30 a.m.: The Schroon Lake Senior Citizens Club Events Committee will meet to plan activities for January. If there's an activity that interests you, contact the club. The committee is always looking for new things to do.

Saturday, Dec. 14: Town of Schroon Lake's annual Christmas celebration. The Senior Club will be serving hot chocolate beginning at 5 p.m. For more information about this event call the Schroon Lake Chamber of Commerce at 518-532-7675.

Sunday, Dec. 15: The bus leaves the Club at 2 p.m. for a Christmas Concert performed by the Glens Falls Symphony at the Glen Falls High School.

Monday, Dec. 16: The bus leaves the Club at 9 a.m. for the quarterly trip to Wilton Mall and the Saratoga Springs Casino.

Wednesday, Dec. 18: The bus leaves at 12:30 p.m. to take bowlers to the Lake George Lanes.

Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 24-25: The club will be closed for the holidays.

For more information on any of these events, or to sign up for a membership, call 518-532-7755 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Membership is $20 a year. To sign up for meals at the club, call 532-0179. ■