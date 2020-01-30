Senator Little executive budget statement

ALBANY | “This is going to be a very, very interesting budget cycle. The $6 billion deficit is a big problem, which is especially concerning because our economy is doing well. If the economy, particularly Wall Street, took a hit, this big problem could quickly become a crisis for us.

“While there’s a lot to learn in the coming days about the executive budget, the two areas that interest me most at this point are the proposed changes to health care and education.

“With regard to Medicaid expenses, I don’t want to see our counties and local taxpayers pay any more than they already do. I think we should honor the freeze in growth enacted years ago because I don’t think there’s a lot our counties can do to control Medicaid growth. If there is more that counties should or could be doing, I’d like to know in precise terms so we can have a thorough discussion.

“The governor is proposing a larger increase in school funding than I expected given the deficit. The Legislature will add to it undoubtedly. I need to know more about the governor’s push to overhaul the school aid formula, which could dramatically change the amount some schools get next year. The governor wants to focus on directing a greater share of state aid to high-needs school districts. I don’t know what impact that will have on rural schools but I am concerned because so many of our schools have seen declining enrollment.

“I am pleased to have heard the governor propose additional investment in broadband and cellular service and also more funding for road and bridge repairs. I plan to support the environmental bond act but again want to see some more details to ensure that it helps our local communities. I also like the sound of proposed tax cuts for small businesses and lower-income families with young children.

“There is a lot of public policy in the budget proposal. Given the problem we’ve seen with bail reform, I think the Legislature should learn from last year and push legislation that doesn’t have a fiscal impact outside of the budget.” ■