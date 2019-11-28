Seniors Holiday Party

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Kiwanis is partnering with the Ticonderoga Central School District in hosting its annual Senior Citizens’ Holiday Party. It will take place Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 2:00 p.m. at the Ticonderoga Elementary Middle School Cafeteria. Students from the Key Club and Family Career will greet and serve the seniors a light turkey lunch along with cookies made by Family Career students. Keeping spirits bright, the school’s jazz band, the Sentinal Big Band, will entertain everyone with Christmas music. Reservations are not required. Snow date is Thursday, Dec. 5. The school is located at 116 Alexandria Avenue. ■