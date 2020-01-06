Sewer upgrade meeting announced

PERU | Residents will get a chance to learn about the $4.6 million sewer collection system upgrade project set to happen this year during an informational meeting this month.

It is taking place at the town hall on Monday, Jan. 13, at 5:30 pm. Residents who will potentially be impacted are also getting letters in the mail.

Some homeowners will need to get construction agreements. Others will require easements, which will allow crews to enter properties impacted by the construction.

Areas affected by the construction include: Elm Street, Main Street from the bridge to Stewart’s, Maiden Lane, and North Bend, from Route 22 by T.D. Bank, to Sunrise Drive and Sandborn Lane. ■