Sisters at a Crossroads to host open house Friday

ELIZABETHTOWN | Sisters at a Crossroads is opening their doors to the public to share their mission of helping domestic-violence victims become successful survivors.

The organization is holding an open house Dec. 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 111 Hand Avenue to give the community a chance to learn more about their support services in giving hope and resources to domestic-violence survivors.

Organizers are also holding a 50/50 raffle fundraiser with tickets available on-site to help raise money to provide emergency housing for survivors of abuse.

Tickets are one for $5 or 5 for $20 and can be purchased at the agency’s location until 4 p.m. Friday.

Sisters at a Crossroads was first established to help victims escape their abusers, but has grown to further help local woman heal and become successful survivors.

The organization provides emergency housing and supplies as well as resources toward justice and independence.

To learn more about the agency or how to donate, visit sistersatacrossroad.org or call (518) 873- 1190.