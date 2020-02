INDIAN LAKE | Ten days of indoor and outdoor winter activities are planned for the town of Indian Lake starting Friday, Feb. 14, until Sunday, Feb. 23. Choose from a wide variety of events like the Winter Wonderland Craft Fair, snowmobile trials, kitty kat races, stories and crafts at the library and Oak Mountain snow tubing for the kids. Visit indian-lake.com/events/snocade-in-indian-lake for details. ■