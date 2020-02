LONG LAKE | Long Lake’s Moonlighter’s Snowmobile Club is sponsoring a poker run, taking place on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7 and 8. Seventy miles of snowmobile trails will connect the communities of Long Lake, Raquette Lake and Newcomb. The run starts on Friday at the Raquette Lake Hotel and Tap Room and finishes at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Long Lake Diner.

For details, visit mylonglake.com/moonlighters-snowmobile-club. ■