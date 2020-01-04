St Mary’s Church to host Twelfth Night concert

TICONGEROGA | Ticonderoga has celebrated the end of the Christmas season for over 30 years with the Ticonderoga Festival Guild’s Twelfth Night Concert. The concert brings together local musicians and choirs to entertain our community with their favorite Christmas anthems, carols, and songs. This year the concert will be held at the St Mary’s Church, 22 Fr Jogues Place, Ticonderoga, on Monday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m.

This concert is a wonderful way to end the Christmas season with music, song, and fellowship.

The concert will begin with the entrance of the Three Kings again this year. The program will conclude with the audience joining musicians and choirs to sing a selection of well-known carols.

The Twelfth Night Concert is free, but donations will be gratefully accepted. Any funds donated will be passed along to the Ticonderoga Area Clergy Association. The Ticonderoga Area Clergy Association addresses immediate local needs not easily addressed by Social Services. ■