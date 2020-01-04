State could be holding your money

PLATTSBURGH | Millions of dollars in Clinton County are waiting to be claimed by residents.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli tweeted out a reminder for people to check online to see if they have unclaimed funds.

Clinton County alone has more than $7.6 million dollars owed to 18,491 accounts. A large chunk of that, $4.2 million, is unclaimed by folks living in Plattsburgh.

While about 70% of claims are less than $100, one state resident was able to get $5.2 million from a stock claim.

You can search to see if you have any unclaimed money by heading to this website: osc.state.ny.us/ouf. ■