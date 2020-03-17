State Police guidelines for response

PLATTSBURGH | State Police are asking callers to notify dispatchers of any flu-like symptoms when calling for emergency assistance.

In a public notice March 17, State Police advised residents, as always, to contact 911 in the event of an emergency. When placing those calls, residents are asked to tell dispatchers about any potential health concerns to help ensure that first responders can take appropriate measures to prevent the potential spread of any illnesses.

State Police have also suspended employment fingerprinting and child-safety seat checks at regional stations until further notice amid the statewide Coronavirus containment efforts.

Authorities will notify the public when those services are reinstated and ask residents to check their online newsroom, nyspnews.com, for continued updates. ■