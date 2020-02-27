Stefanik Announces 2020 NY-21 Congressional Art Competition

Washington, D.C. | recently, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced the beginning of the 2020 Congressional Art Competition. Each spring, the House of Representatives sponsors a nation-wide high school arts competition as an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in New York’s 21st Congressional District. The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students in the 21st District. The winning artwork will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol. The exhibit in Washington will include the winning artwork from all participating districts around the country, and this artwork will also be featured on House.gov’s Congressional Art Competition page. Additionally, the winner will receive airfare for two to attend the formal Congressional Art Competition ceremony in June.

“Each year, it is a privilege to select artwork created by a talented young person from the North Country to be honored in the U.S. Capitol,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “I encourage all interested students in my district to submit their original work by Friday, April 17th to any one of my district offices in Glens Falls, Plattsburgh, or Watertown. As co-chair of the Congressional Arts Caucus, I look forward to highlighting our creative students and their artwork.”

A list of rules and the submission form can be found at https://stefanik.house.gov/services/art-competition. ■