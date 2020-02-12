Stefanik Announces Fort Drum is 1 of 3 Final Options for a Fourth Army Corps Headquarters

WASHINGTON, D.C. | Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has announced that Fort Drum is one of the three final options for a fourth Army Corps Headquarters.

“I’m thrilled to announce Fort Drum is now one of the three final options to be designation as a fourth Army Corps headquarters,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “Fort Drum has proved itself as the best possible option for this designation, as they will be able to rapidly expand to support the additional soldiers and their families in order to successfully advance our national defense strategy and increase our military readiness. I will continue to work with Fort Drum and advocate for them in this process.” ■