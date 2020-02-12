Stefanik Applauds 2020 State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON, D.C. | Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released the below statement following President Trump’s State of the Union address:

“Tonight, President Trump delivered an incredibly strong State of the Union as he highlighted his record of results for the American people” said Congresswoman Stefanik “The President’s emphasis on our strong economy, unwavering support for our military, and the signing of the USMCA into law are critically important to the North Country, and I’ve been honored to work with him on delivering these results to my district. I am especially proud that President Trump announced his public support for my bicameral, bipartisan voluntary paid leave bill for hardworking families that does not increase taxes or create a new government program. It was an honor to welcome David Fisher, fourth generation dairy farmer from Madrid, NY and President of the New York Farm Bureau as my guest this evening.” ■