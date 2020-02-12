Stefanik Helps House Pass the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. | Congresswoman Elise Stefanik voted in favor today of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Act of 2019, legislation that reauthorizes the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) and helps meet the needs of communities by increasing funding. Over the past decade, the GLRI has assisted Great Lakes communities after decades of environmental damage threatened public health, regional economies, and drinking water. The GLRI has enabled the 8-state region along the Great Lakes to undertake one of the world’s largest freshwater ecosystem restoration projects. Congresswoman Stefanik is an original co-sponsor of this bill that passed through the House with bipartisan support.

“I am proud to vote in favor of this important legislation to reauthorize the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative through the next 5 years,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “Assisting our communities in cleaning up their drinking water systems, restoring fish and wildlife habitats, and combating invasive species are critical examples of how this GLRI funding benefits North Country communities. This funding plays an essential role in restoring and protecting the Great Lakes and the ecosystems that surround them, and I am proud to continue to advocate in full support of its projects.”

“The Great Lakes and the water assets in its basin are a source of international pride and of strategic importance to New York State’s global economic position, now and in the future. We commend Congresswoman Stefanik for her bipartisan leadership for this legislation that ensures a national commitment to protect and preserve this very unique and precious freshwater resource,” said Tony Collins, President of Clarkson University. “As a recipient of past grants to find solutions to Great Lakes water and ecosystem challenges, Clarkson co-leads with SUNY ESF New York State’s Center of Excellence in Healthy Water Solutions and together generates solutions that help protect and improve sustainable water resources across multiple imminent and serious threats to healthy water supplies.” ■