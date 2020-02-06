Stefanik Statement on Acquittal of President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. | Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released the below statement following the Senate’s acquittal of President Trump:

“Today, the impeachment charade started by Speaker Pelosi, abused by Adam Schiff, and finished by Leader McConnell has finally come to a close,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “Throughout this unfair and unprecedented process, I proudly stood up for the Constitution, the facts of the case, and my constituents in New York’s 21st district. I applaud the Senate’s diligence in their trial and just acquittal of the President. Now, let’s get back to work for the American people.” ■