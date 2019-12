× Expand Photo provided Community Service Project

Saranac Elementary third graders recently donated more than 60 handmade blankets to the Saranac, Cadyville and Dannemora fire departments to store in their ambulances for emergencies. The community service project was made possible by a $900 grant from the district’s teachers association and help from Jo-Ann’s Fabrics in Malone. Local firefighters thanked students for the blankets. They were greeted with Christmas songs and speeches by the youngsters.