CANTON | Students are being recognized for earning dean’s list honors during the fall 2019 semester at SUNY Canton.
“On behalf of the college’s deans, I congratulate all of our honor students for their exceptional commitment to their SUNY Canton education,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran. “This achievement serves as a milestone on their successful journey through college.”
Dean’s list recognizes full-time students who have earned a GPA between 3.25 and 3.74. All honors are a mark of distinction and recognition of outstanding academic efforts and scholarship.
Students who earned dean’s list honors include:
- Cassidy Nixon, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies from Champlain.
- Eric Roach, a SUNY Canton Mechanical Engineering Technology from Champlain.
- Nicholas Rowe, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security from Rouses Point.
- Brendan Kanoza, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation from Morrisonville.
- Zachary Miner, a SUNY Canton Mechanical Engineering Technology from Morrisonville.
- Maeve Ryan, a SUNY Canton Veterinary Technology from Morrisonville.
- Parker Wyckoff, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security from Peru.
- Matthew Blower, a SUNY Canton Game Design and Development from Plattsburgh.
- Amelia Hager, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies from Plattsburgh.
- Hannah Wright, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts-General Studies from Plattsburgh.
- Johnathan N. Andre, a SUNY Canton Civil and Environmental Engineering Technology from Saranac.
- Hannah J. Lawrence, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation from Upper Jay.
- Owen Pierce, a SUNY Canton Automotive Technology from Westport.
- Antonio Matos, a SUNY Canton Game Design and Development from Wilmington.
- Trevor Swinyer, a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design from Bloomingdale.
- Jayda Buckley, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation from Saranac Lake.
- Grant Eckardt, a SUNY Canton Construction Technology: Management from Saranac Lake.
- Stephen Huyck, a SUNY Canton Engineering Science 2+2 from Saranac Lake.
- Harley R. Woodruff, a SUNY Canton Information Technology from Saranac Lake.
- Dyllon Bougor, a SUNY Canton Mechanical Engineering Technology from Mineville
- Brandon Boyea, a SUNY Canton Engineering Science 2+2 from Mineville
- Anthony Scalzo, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice from Moriah
- Brenden C. Lauzon, a SUNY Canton Automotive Technology from Ticonderoga. ■