Sun Community News publishers & Souza-Botten receive Good Scout Award

× Expand Photo provided Good-Scout-Award

PLATTSBURGH | The Good Scout Award is a prestigious award given out on behalf of the Adirondack District, Twin Rivers Council, BSA, to community members who exemplify the spirit of Scouting in their daily lives through acts of cheerful service, passionate leadership, and an unyielding dedication to our local community.

This year, the Council honored Dan and Gayle Alexander, owners and publishers of Sun Community News, and Rosemary Souza-Botten a community partner.

All funds raised through the awards event benefit the Adirondack District of the Twin Rivers Council, Boy Scouts of America. The district serves Clinton, Franklin, Essex, and Hamilton counties and supports over 500 local young people. ■