TFCU offering scholarships

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union (soon to be TrailNorth Federal Credit Union effective Jan. 1, 2020) is offering local high school seniors a chance to win scholarships for college.

TFCU is participating in the New York Credit Union Association’s statewide credit union college scholarship program, which provides credit union members with scholarships. In 2019, TFCU awarded $1,500 in college scholarships to three high school seniors.

To be eligible, students must be high school seniors attending two- or four-year accredited educational institutions for the first time in fall 2020. They must also be members of Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union.

Students/applicants will be competing against other credit union members from across the state. Applicants will be judged based upon academic achievements, extracurricular and community activities and the quality of written essays. Last year, the New York Credit Union Association awarded $21,500 in scholarships to 30 students through the program.

For more information about the scholarship program, visit tfcunow.com or contact Pam Nolan at 518-585-6725, Ext.2212.

Completed application and supportive materials must arrive at Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union no later than Jan. 10, 2020. ■