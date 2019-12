× Expand Photo Provided Ti HS Spaghetti Dinner

TICONDEROGA | The sophomore class of Ticonderoga High School is hosting a spaghetti dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 4:30-7:00 p.m. in the cafeteria. Dinner will include spaghetti, salad, roll, dessert and drink for $10. In addition to dinner, there will be basket raffles and holiday coloring for the children. Funds raised by this dinner will benefit the Class of 2022 for their junior prom and senior trip. The school is located at 116 Alexandria Avenue. ■