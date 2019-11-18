Ti Methodist Church to hold Annual Christmas Fair

TICONDEROGA | The Annual Christmas Fair at the Ticonderoga First United Methodist Church will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shoppers will find homemade crafts, craft supplies, wreaths, table decorations and tree ornaments from the Gifts Galore Shoppe. Fresh balsam wreaths with bows ($22) can be ordered now (518-585-7995) and picked up later at the fair. The Bake Shop will offer a variety of home-baked goodies for eating now or giving later. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to keep busy shoppers fed and on their feet. A Silent Auction will display a plethora of things to bid on. (Bidding ends at 1:30, so come early.) Visit the church’s Facebook page (Facebook.com/tifumc) for auction listings.

The First United Methodist Church is located at 1045 Wicker St./Route 9N in Ticonderoga between Walmart and the hospital. Call the church at 518-585-7995 for more information, or visit the church’s website at tifumc.com. ■