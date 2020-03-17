Ti seniors are still ‘On the go!’

TICONDEROGA | After meeting with Senior Bus drivers and weighing the pros and cons on Monday, March 16, the Ticonderoga Town Board made the decision to keep the Ti Senior Bus up and running while instituting some extra precautions concerning COVID-19 contagion. The bus runs Monday through Friday, from about 8 a.m. to about 3 p.m. and costs $2 for a round-trip run. (A ‘senior’ is anyone 55 years or older.) Call to arrange a pickup at 518-586-1307. This service is limited to residents in the 12883 ZIP code area. ■