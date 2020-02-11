Two houses destroyed by fire

TICONDEROGA | Two houses, one in Ticonderoga the other in Hague, were destroyed by fire on Monday and early Tuesday morning, respectively.

Ticonderoga Fire Chief Jason Parent said a fire at a home at 85 Cossey Lane was called in around noon on Monday, and was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. “When I pulled in on the scene it was fully involved, and at that point it’s a matter of trying to protect neighboring property,” he said.

The name of the homeowner was not immediately known, but Parent said they were not home at the time and there were no injuries.

The house was a total loss. Ticonderoga firefighters were assisted by departments in Chilson, Crown Point and Putnam.

In Hague, fire was reported after midnight Tuesday morning on Graphite Mountain Road, said Linda Mury, spokeswoman for the Hague fire and EMS companies, both of which responded, along with Ticonderoga.

Mury said the house had recently been sold and was undergoing renovations. It too was a total loss, and local officials were trying to locate the owners.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.