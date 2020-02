PLATTSBURGH | The 2020 Wedding Expo will bring bridal vendors from across the region to West Side Ballroom on Feb. 7.

The expo begins at 5:30 p.m. featuring fashions by Laura’s Bridal, florists, DJs, prizes and more.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. A portion of the proceeds will go to the ARC Foundation of Clinton County. ■