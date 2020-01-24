Whallonsburg winter Play Gym opens Feb. 1

WHALLONSBURG | Indoor winter play for families with children from newborn to age six returns to the Whallonsburg Grange Hall on Saturday mornings starting on Saturday, Feb. 1.

The popular Play Gym begins its seventh year, providing a warm and welcoming place to run, jump, scoot and play from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

The Play Gym is supervised by Gregg VanDeusen, early childhood educator at Lakeside School in Essex.

The morning play sessions run for six weeks on Saturdays from Feb. 1 through March 7. There is no registration required or fee to attend.

Kids must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

Donations to support the program are welcome.

Whallonsburg Grange is the big,red, barn-shaped building located at 1610 Route 22 in Essex.

To find out more: thegrangehall.info or call 518-963-7777. ■