NEWCOMB | The Adirondack Interpretive Center’s (AIC) next installment in their winter film series will be “Sex, Lies and Butterflies,” an exploration of the diversity of moths and butterflies from caterpillars to larvae to chrysalis to winged flight. Meet at 5922 Route 28N in Newcomb on Sunday, Feb. 16. The film starts at 1:30 p.m. Call 518-582-2000 for more information. ■