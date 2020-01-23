Winterfest 2020 pushed back due to weather

MORRISONVILLE | Due to recent bouts of warmer weather, American Legion Post 1619’s always popular weekend Winterfest has been pushed back until mid-February.

Winterfest 2020 was slated to run Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, but warmer temperatures have hampered ice formation on the legion pond.

The three-day family friendly outdoor event will now be held Feb. 14 to Feb. 16.

To kick off opening day, there will be a chicken and biscuit dinner, bonfire, corporate curling competition and fireworks show.

Weekend activities include a children’s obstacle course, opening skating, sledding, curling competitions, raffles and a salute to veterans.