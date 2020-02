× Expand Photo by Ciara Thompson Winterfest 2020

PLATTSBURGH | Despite near zero-degree weather, American Legion Post 1619’s three-day Winterfest 2020 recently drew large crowds for fireworks, bonfires and day-long schedules of events. Saturday’s events featured afternoon curling competitions with children’s races, sledding and an obstacle course. The event had been rescheduled from late January due to warmer temperatures slowing ice formation on the legion’s pond.