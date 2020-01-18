Workshop on irrigation systems

ESSEX | An upcoming agricultural workshop will feature discussions on high tunnel, greenhouse and field irrigation systems.

Essex County Soil and Water, along with Cornell Cooperative Extension, is hosting the Wednesday, Jan. 22, workshop at Whallonsburg Grange starting at 10 a.m.

The event will feature lunch, a farm visit and discussions by Trevor Hardy from Brookdale Farm Supplies.

Attendees will receive a rain gauge and are asked to RSVP by calling Essex County Soil and Water at 518-962-8225. ■