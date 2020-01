Photo provided Jason Mittell Jason Mittell

Fans of TV’s violent “Breaking Bad” crime-drama series, which aired 2008-15, will enjoy a special on-campus discussion on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 4:30 p.m. Middlebury’s Jason Mittell of the college’s Department of Film and Media Culture and Program in American Studies, will examine the chemistry of characters in the series. The even will be held in the Franklin Environmental Center at Hillcrest in Room 103. The event is free.