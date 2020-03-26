A new comet in the sky

× Expand Photo courtesy Earth & Sky VT-032820-STAND-ALONE-new-comet-atlas

No, it’s not a divine sign or a portent, but it is a good reason to get outdoors this spring. A recently discovered comet is getting the attention of astronomers as it has grown brighter than expected in the last few days. Astronomers discovered comet C/2019 Y4 (aka ATLAS) on Dec. 28, 2019. As of mid-late March, it shines at about the brightness of an 8th-magnitude star; not visible to the eye yet, but within the reach of medium-sized telescopes in Vermont. The comet is currently crossing Mars’ orbit and is approaching the inner solar system. “At its closest, the comet will be moving at 2 degrees per day through the sky in late May, about four times the apparent diameter of the full Moon,” according Universe Today online. ”The best shot at seeing the comet is mid-May at dusk for northern hemisphere observers, as the comet heads towards perihelion. As it gets closer to us, it’ll get brighter still.” Will it put on a good show, or fizzle? We’ll have to wait and see.