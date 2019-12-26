ACEDC candidates must apply by Jan. 9

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury Town Manager Kathleen Ramsay announced that the town is currently advertising for candidates for appointment to the Addison County Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors for the 2020 calendar year.

Letters of interest should be posted to Ramsay at 77 Main St., or emailed to kramsay@townofmiddlebury.org no later than Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. The Middlebury Selectboard will consider candidates and make the appointment at its Jan. 14 regular meetings, in time for the ACEDC Board’s first meeting of 2020 on Jan. 16. ■