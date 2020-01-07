Asher Kite accepted to early college

GREAT BARRINGTON | It’s not every day that students start college early, but for this New Haven, Vermont, student, that’s exactly the case. Asher Kite earned a place in the fall 2019 entering class at Bard College at Simon’s Rock. Kite’s academic and personal achievements stood out, securing Asher a spot at Simon’s Rock this fall.

The Bard campus in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, is home to about 450 students. Early college students are on track to graduate from college one or two years ahead of their peers. ■