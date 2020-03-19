Attention, shoppers!

× Expand Photo provided VT-032120-STAND-ALONE-Hannaford-hunger-banner-pic

Hannaford Supermarkets and its customers donated 18,124 pounds of food valued at $29,360 to the Vermont Foodbank as part of a hunger relief campaign that produced $1.4 million dollars in nutritious food and cash to food banks and pantries throughout the northeastern states. “Each year we see the abundant generosity and caring of our Middlebury- and Brandon-area customers through the Hannaford Helps Fight Hunger program,” said Ericka Dodge, Hannaford spokesperson.