MIDDLEBURY | Addison County Chamber of Commerce officials announced that Sarah Audet is the organization’s new events and tourism manager. Audet is a nonprofit consultant and the former executive director of Diners with Love. She specializes in communications, board development, and strategic planning. Audet is a graduate of Middlebury College and earned a master’s degree at Northeastern University. ■