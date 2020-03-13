Board oks Dow Pond work

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury Selectboard recently approved town Amendment No. 1 to the contract with Green Mountain Engineering for the Route 116-Dow Pond Water Line Replacement Project, to not exceed the cost of $4,000.

The amendment expands the scope of services for the project to include Bid Phase Engineering Services related to the design of the underground waterline replacement along Case Street (Route 116), from an existing capped tee to the water service connection for the former Specialty Filaments factory site. ■