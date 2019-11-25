Bookstore celebrating 70 years

MIDDLEBURY | The Vermont Book Shop will celebrate 70 years in business on Dec. 17. To commemorate the occasion, the Vermont Book Shop will collaborate with John Vincent of a Revolutionary Press to create a letterpress broadside of a Robert Frost poem, “A Time to Talk”. This poem speaks to the mission of the Vermont Book Shop as a place for the community to gather and interact with their friends and neighbors. The bookstore will also partner with Sunrise Orchards of Cornwall to offer free cider on Monday, Dec. 2, a day known as Cider Monday, a shop local initiative created by the Toadstool Bookshops in New Hampshire to counteract Cyber Monday, and have the letterpress prints available. Proceeds from sales of the print will benefit the H.O.P.E. food shelf as well as other organizations as determined by a Revolutionary Press, which is itself a non-profit organization. ■