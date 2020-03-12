Brandon-area health clinics announced

BRANDON | Several VNAHSR Community Health Clinics have been announced for the Brandon area during the month of March.

March Blood Pressure/Foot Care Clinic: Tuesday, March 17, at Brandon’s Conant Square at 11 a.m.

The cost of the foot clinic is $10. No appointment necessary. Please contact 800-244-0568 for details.

Bereavement Support Meetings are held every Tuesday, at 6 p.m., at Grace Congregational Church in Rutland. Call 800-244-0568 for more information. Bereavement support meetings are free and open to the public.

Ostomy Support Meeting: The Vermont Ostomy support meeting will be held on Saturday, March 21, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Dr.

For more information contact Kate Lawrence, R.N., at 802-770-1682 or email kate.lawrence@vnahsr.org. ■