Brandon community dinner

BRANDON | St. Thomas & Grace Episcopal Church in Brandon hosts Community Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 16. A public turkey dinner will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at St. Thomas Church on U.S. Route 7 in downtown Brandon. The menu includes turkey, stuffing, potatoes, squash, vegetables, cranberry sauce, and rolls. Dessert will be pies and cheesecake. Beverages include cider as well as coffee and tea. Parking is available along Route 7 and Prospect Street, and behind the red brick house on the corner of Prospect Street and Route 7. ■