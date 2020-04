BRANDON | Firefighters from Brandon, Salisbury and Whiting responded around 2 a.m. on April 15 to a fire at a former egg farm in Brandon. The site is located just south of Greg’s Tire garage on U.S. Route 7. “There was a big glow in sky seen as far away as Orwell,” according to freelance photographer Christy Alger, But by dawn there wasn’t much for passersby to see as dirt around the site had been bulldozed to prevent reignition of the remaining charred debris.