Brandon Music issues concert updates

BRANDON | Brandon Music concerts are canceled until further notice. However, the owners have been told that the beginning of May will be the earliest to reopen although it is still not certain.

The following has been published:

March 21 Snake Mountain Bluegrass concert was canceled; it is rescheduled for Aug. 29.

March 28 Phil Henry and Jimmy Kalb (folk originals) concert was canceled. It is rescheduled for Sept. 19.

April 4 Tracy Grammer concert was canceled. The rescheduled date has not been determined.

April 11 Dana and Susan Robinson (traditional folk) concert is rescheduled for Nov 7.

April 16-17 “Travel on Plate to Japan” culinary experience with Chef Vicky Regia Kopp has been rescheduled for alter date not yet determined.

April 25 Chelsea Berry, singer-songwriter concert, has been rescheduled with no date established at this time. ■