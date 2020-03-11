Brandon student honored

CONWAY, S.C. | More than 2,400 Coastal Carolina University students were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester. Among the students earning recognition on the dean’s list: Kelsey Lafaso, an undeclared undergraduate major from Brandon. ■
