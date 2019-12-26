Bristol Best Night event

BRISTOL | Bristol Best Night will be held on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31, in downtown Bristol. Bristol Best Night is a community-wide New Year’s Eve celebration with an evening of music and celebration.

Purchasing a button provides admittance to all Bristol Best Night events. Buttons are $10 in advance and $15 at the event. Children under 12 and seniors over 75 are admitted free

Buttons must be purchased by Dec. 25 from the following local area merchants: Cubbers, Kimball’s Office Supplies, Bristol Cliffs Cafe, Art on Main, Emerald Rose, and Recycled Reading. ■