MIDDLEBURY | The Wednesday, March 18, appearance of Ellery Foutch, assistant professor in the American Studies Department at Middlebury College and Henry Sheldon Museum trustee, has been canceled until a later date. Foutch’s talk, entitled “The Glass Ballot Box and Political Transparency” and deals with the moment when the way to save democracy seemed as clear as glass (focusing on a glass ballot box in the 1850s) will be scheduled later. Stay tuned.