× Expand Photo provided

Enjoying Vergennes annual salute to New Orleans. The Vergennes Carnevale was held Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Vergennes Opera House at 120 Main St. This year’s theme was: “Fashion is art, and you are the canvas!” Attendees enjoyed a mix of runway ready fashion and off-the-wall wearable art. The goal was to raise money for area non-profits including the Opera House, the Vergennes Partnership, and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Vergennes.