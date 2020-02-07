Champlain honors students

BURLINGTON | The following students have been named to the Champlain College President’s List for achieving a grade point average of 4.0 or higher in the fall 2019 semester.

Courtney Bronson of Shoreham, and Tami Smith of Rochester.

Heidi Rumble of Vergennes, was named to the Champlain College Trustees’ List for the fall 2019 semester.

Students on the trustees’ list have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for two or more consecutive semesters.

The following students have been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the fall 2019 semester.

Michael Bedard of Brandon, Lillian Clark of Addison, Brenna Cook of Middlebury, Courtnee Cox of Lincoln, Colin Grier of Bridport, River Hoffmann of Vergennes, Claire Holloway of Monkton, Olivia Hutchins of Addison, Satinder Kaur Pabla of Middlebury, Austin Roorda of New Haven, Gillianne Ross of Bristol, Michael St. Louis of Bristol, and Megan Vaughan of Bristol. ■