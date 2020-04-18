Community unity

× Expand Photo by Eric Danu VT-041820-STAND-ALONE-Rotary-Club-sign_WEB

MIDDLEBURY | Members of the Middlebury Rotary Club erected a prominent sign in downtown Middlebury, opposite the Middlebury Inn, with words of thanks and encouragement. “We wanted to thank everyone for making our community safe,” said Eric Denu, a Rotarian and owner of Countryside Carpet & Paint in Middlebury. “We also, want to show our support for the essential workers, including our first responders, healthcare folks, the grocery clerks, and others. We want our flags to show that we are all in this together. We support each other in times like this. We just completed our online auction which was successful because of the fantastic business who have supported Rotary over the years. The flag is what unites us all.”