× Expand Photo by Jim Gish VT-022920-STAND-ALONE-concrete-monsters

MIDDLEBURY | A recent public update by Middlebury’s community liaison Jim Gish reports that a New York-based concrete plant is busy fabricating giant tunnel pieces for the downtown bridge-rail project. “To date, Fort Miller (Company) has fabricated some 200 pieces. The photo shows two of the u-walls that were dry fitted together during a recent inspection by VTrans and (project contractor) Kubricky Construction.” Gish added that each of the tunnel pieces weighs approximately 40 tons. “A 300-ton crane will be assembled downtown in April and sit in Triangle Park to pick the precast concrete pieces off of flatbed trucks and swing them into place,” he noted. “That will be a sight to see.”